3 Next-Level Outfits You Have to Snag from Need Supply Co.

In this feature, InStyle Senior Style Editor Ali Pew combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out key pieces that will elevate your wardrobe. The best part? You don’t even have to style it—the looks are ready to go! You’ll be clicking “add to cart” in no time.
Need Supply has been my go-to for finding minimal and modern pieces that feel fresh. The selection of earrings is beyond excellent and at great prices! Shop the below three looks to update your summer wardrobe.
1. Play with Accessories:
Let the accessories speak with this neutral look, a satin bag, modern pearl earrings, and a sculpture block heel make this outfit more exciting than a first glance.
Shop the Look: Top, $375; needsupply.com. Pant, $313; needsupply.com. Earrings, $189; needsupply.com. Bag, $598; needsupply.com. Shoes, $525; needsupply.com.
2. Fresh Spring Dress:
With a bold but modern print and sculptural accessories, this look will make any spring party a fashionable fête.
Dress, $395; needsupply.com. Earrings, $270; needsupply.com. Bag, $435; needsupply.com. Shoes, $475; needsupply.com.
3. Make it Sporty:
Take a feminine skirt, add sneakers and bag with sporty details and your look is immediately a fashion nod to athleisure.
Shop the Look: Top, $165; needsupply.com. Skirt, $395; needsupply.com. Earrings, $28; needsupply.com. Bag, $395; needsupply.com. Shoes, $411; needsupply.com.