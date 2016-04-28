Shop 7 Trendy Finds from Joe Fresh for Under $250—Total

Courtesy

In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the ideal pieces to shop. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Joe Fresh.

Print shirt dress ($30 (originally $39); joefresh.com): This mix-and-match frock is an easy outfit maker. Floral print skirt ($29; joefresh.com): Pair this bright '70s style skirt with a plain white tee. Mid rise flare jean ($39; joefresh.com): Store your white skinnies for flattering flares. Belted shorts ($29; joefresh.com): The search for the perfect denim shorts is over. Contrast swimsuit ($39; joefresh.com): Make sure you get your hands on a sporty one-piece. Lace-up sandals ($34; joefresh.com): These strappy sandals go well with a tan. Straw bag ($22; joefresh.com): Carry your beach-to-city essentials in this striped tote. Combined total cost: $222 RELATED: 11 Bucket Bags That You Haven't Seen Before Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.