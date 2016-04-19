7 Ways to Embrace Tie-Dye This Spring

Though we just put another Coachella weekend down in the books, tie-dye, a music festival fashion mainstay, isn't just for hippie dippy pieces. This spring, the trend was seen all over the runways in new ways. Case in point: the breezy plunging dress with high slit at Altuzarra (seen above). The inherently cool pattern is also an easy way to inject color into your look, and lends a free-spirited sensibility to any ensemble. Ahead, 7 tie-dye pieces you can wear beyond a concert this spring.
-
1. Proenza Schouler Top
This jersey tee is cool enough to take you to the beach and cocktails.
$290; netaporter.com
-
2. Altuzarra Skirt
Make this pretty skirt a key piece in your wardrobe this season.
$1,160; matchesfashion.com
-
3. Valentino Dress
This dress is ultra sophisticated, thanks to its neutral hues.
$3,600; farfetch.com
-
4. French Connection Jeans
These jeans with tie-dyed hems will make you want to give your regular baby blues a break.
$158; frenchconnection.com
-
5. Zara Dress
This easy dress can be layered with a tee for cooler nights.
$70; zara.com
-
6. Mango Skirt
Pair a white tee with this breezy summer skirt.
$80; mango.com
-
7. Balmain Jeans
Go bold with these fun pants.
$629 (originally $2,095); theoutnet.com