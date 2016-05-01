These Spring Suits Will Up Your Work Wear Game

For those of you who work in more conservative fields, like finance or law, we know getting dressed in the morning can be tough. For instance, wearing the #girlboss uniform of a suit in the spring and summer is quite different than sporting it in the fall and winter. In order to deal with varying temperatures and still show your fashion prowess, you need to select different fabrications, like crepe and linen, and choose lighter colors, such as white, blush, and mint. Of course, what you pair with said suit is important too—trade the Oxford shirt for a silk cami and try a mule or slide instead of pump.

And, if you have a formal office event (or perhaps, a spring wedding), a tuxedo is a sophisticated and chic statement. Ahead, nine spring suits, from printed seersucker to a gray-blue palette, that will have you ditching your dresses.