11 of the Prettiest Dresses to Wear on Easter Sunday (and Beyond)

This Sunday marks Easter, and if you haven't picked up a pretty pastel dress for church or brunch, you've come to the right place. Luckily, the spring collections have just hit stores and the temperatures are (finally) starting to rise—two legit reasons to shop for a dress that will bring out your Sunday best. From floral prints to all-over lace, shop 11 perfect dresses that work for Easter and beyond.
-
1. Pixie Market
We completely adore this dress, with its black bow and all-white lace.
$88; pixiemarket.com
-
2. Tibi
This asymmetric tank dress is breezy and polished at the same time.
$495; tibi.com
-
3. French Connection
With swingy sleeves and a painterly pattern, this crepe dress creates a major statement with minimal effort.
$158; frenchconnection.com
-
4. J.Crew
Eyelet can sometimes seem too delicate, but in black and white, this contrasting pattern creates a cool graphic effect.
$138; jcrew.com
-
5. H&M
If you're looking for a maxi dress, try one in a lovely marigold hue.
$50; hm.com
-
6. Reiss
With a fitted bodice and fluted hem, this blue patterned dress is as feminine as it gets.
$360; reiss.com
-
7. Theory
Go ahead and have another pancake, this swingy floral dress was made for that.
$355; theory.com
-
8. Mango
Washed in a deep blush, this embroidered dress looks just as chic with a pair of nude flats as it does with fancy heels.
$130; mango.com
-
9. River Island
Mix florals with lace with this fit-and-flared dress.
$130; riverisland.com
-
10. Zara
This sporty striped dress is a fun alternative to florals.
$70; zara.com
-
11. Topshop
This short-sleeve dress with a ruffled collar can easily take you from church to brunch.
$80; topshop.com