Shine On with Spring's Metallic Trend

Spring is in the air, which means it's time to trade in your winter wardrobe for something shiny (yes, shiny) and new! The season's runways featured usually hard-to-pull-off metallics in decidedly fresh ways. At Vionnet, a pleated slip dress was washed in a liquid silver, while at Loewe high shine pants were neutralized with an easy-to-wear top. And, preppy gold jacquard pants felt ultra sophisticated at Delpozo when paired with a crisp white blouse. Embrace the metallic trend with nine of our favorite pieces, below.
-
1. A.L.C. Skirt
You can’t go wrong with this show-stopping skirt. Pair with a simple white button up, which will easily take you from the office to happy hour with friends.
$535; matchesfashion.com
-
2. TOPSHOP Bomber
This bomber is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. The deep rust color is practically an easy to wear neutral.
$115; topshop.com
-
3. Poppy Lissiman Clutch
This clutch will shine just as bright in the day as it does at night. Not only will it hold all of your essentials, but will also aid in warding off evil spirits. Who doesn’t need a little added protection now and then?
$110; poppylissiman.com
-
4. 3.1 Phillip Lim Sunglasses
Stay protected in these mirrored sunglasses. The soft pink, green, and blue colors will keep you on trend.
$290; shopbop.com
-
5. Marc Jacobs Sandals
These sandals are a perfect way to dip your toe into the trend.
$275; shopbop.com
-
6. Gucci Pumps
If you're looking to splurge this season, let these pumps be your pick. Your investment won’t go unnoticed.
$870; saksfifthavenue.com
-
7. Anya Hindmarch Sticker
Make an old favorite new again by adding a statement sticker.
$75; anyahindmarch.com
-
8. Zara Dress
Attract the right kind of attention with a neutral toned piece.
$40; zara.com
-
9. Ganni Pants
Don’t be afraid to go for the gold in these pants. The silky material makes them easy to dress up or down.
$325; needsupply.com