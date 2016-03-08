12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring

It was hard not to notice the feminine light pink shade that dominated the spring 2016 runways. Dubbed rose quartz by Pantone, it was named one of the colors of the year. At Delpozo (above, left), we saw a rose quartz gown adorned with sheer panels and a thick black hem, while at Emilia Wickstead (above, middle) an embellished striped skirt and matching blush top marched down the runway. And at J.W. Anderson (above, right), the designer showcased a head-to-toe matching baby pink tunic and pants.
Not only is the soft pink hue the perfect way to introduce color into your tired winter wardrobe, but it can also work as a neutral. Swap out your creams, tans, and whites for this subdued tone to make your look a bit more eye-catching, not to mention fashion forward. From mini skirts to tailored trousers, below, 12 items that will have you thinking pink.
RELATED: These Are the Pants That You'll See Everywhere This Spring
-
1. Topshop
These pink lace-up heels are giving us serious ballerina vibes.
$130; topshop.com
-
2. J. Crew
A light pink trouser looks best when paired with a crisp white button down.
$90; jcrew.com
-
3. Simone Rocha
This sweet number is perfect for a spring engagement party or baby shower.
$1,825; net-a-porter.com
-
4. Red Valentino
For a day in the office, pair this crochet-knit sweater with a pair of slim fit pants.
$460; net-a-porter.com
-
5. Chanel
Add some color to your Saturday uniform with a pair of light pink sunnies.
$400; chanel.com
-
6. Michael Kors
Accent a simple wispy dress with this feminine timepiece.
$225; michaelkors.com
-
7. Oscar de la Renta
Metallic ombre beads add some edge to this playful pink pair.
$395; shopbop.com
-
8. Dune London
Turn heads with a pair of metallic rose quartz sneakers.
$125; dunelondon.com
-
9. Pixie Market
Swap out your bulky cable knit sweater for something that’s more sculptural.
$75; pixiemarket.com
-
10. Whistles
A pale pink mini skirt is feminine and sophisticated.
$180; whistles.com
-
11. Rebecca Minkoff
Give your black bag a break with this zippered miniature style.
$168 (originally $335); rebeccaminkoff.com
-
12. Mango
Before the warmer weather hits, add this topper to your daily uniform.
$100 (originally $130); mango.com