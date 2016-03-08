12 Reasons to Shop Pink This Spring

It was hard not to notice the feminine light pink shade that dominated the spring 2016 runways. Dubbed rose quartz by Pantone, it was named one of the colors of the year. At Delpozo (above, left), we saw a rose quartz gown adorned with sheer panels and a thick black hem, while at Emilia Wickstead (above, middle) an embellished striped skirt and matching blush top marched down the runway. And at J.W. Anderson (above, right), the designer showcased a head-to-toe matching baby pink tunic and pants.

Not only is the soft pink hue the perfect way to introduce color into your tired winter wardrobe, but it can also work as a neutral. Swap out your creams, tans, and whites for this subdued tone to make your look a bit more eye-catching, not to mention fashion forward. From mini skirts to tailored trousers, below, 12 items that will have you thinking pink.

