Why We're Loving These Unexpected Colors for Spring

Now, we know it's not easy to get dressed in the morning, which is why we often rely on our neutrals when putting together an outfit. We're pretty much guilty of wearing black and white separates almost every day of the week! Still, as we shed our winter layers, spring gives us the opportunity to experiment with color—yup, color, we said it. While your usual inclination may be to reach for pale pastel shades, like pretty pinks, lavenders, and periwinkle blues, this season is rich with spice market shades that are saturated, but not shocking. Tones like rust, mustard, and parsley liven up one's wardrobe and still look chic when mixed with your tried-and-true neutrals.
Ahead, we scoured the market for the best spice-hued pieces available now that will take you all the way through summer and fall. Think flirty rompers, clutchable lunch bags, and more.
1. MADEWELL BAG
A hands-free cross body just looks so much better in golden yellow.
$148; madewell.com
2. J.CREW COLLECTION PANT
Not only is this pant washed in a rich rust, but it’s crafted from luxe suede.
$300 (originally $495); jcrew.com
3. 3.1 PHILLIP LIM SKIRT
This satin wrap skirt was made for cocktail hour.
$495; net-a-porter.com
4. TOPSHOP ROMPER
This crocheted tie-strap romper is musical festival-ready.
$58; us.topshop.com
5. H&M TOP
Not only does this top check off the spice market trend, but it also boasts ruffled sleeves (another spring trend).
$30; hm.com
6. MIH JEANS SKIRT
This '70s-style button-front skirt packs a punch in yellow suede.
$542; farfetch.com
7. Apiece Apart Top
This deep green top feels summer-ready with the addition of well-placed tassels.
$270; lyst.com
8. OPENING CEREMONY LUNCH BAG
Swap your traditional clutch in favor of this gold-tone hand-embellished lunch bag.
$375; openingceremony.com
9. THEORY DRESS
This cotton poplin shirtdress in mustard yellow will have onlookers giving you a double take.
$295; theory.com
10. SAMUJI DRESS
There is something so effortless about this throw-on-and-go dress.
$490; stevenalan.com
11. Zara Sandals
These studded mustard espadrilles are a throwback we can get behind.
$50; zara.com
12. CREATURES OF COMFORT PANT
As comfy as pajamas, these lounge pants are great to wear in and out of the house.
$435; thedreslyn.com