12 Silky, Pajama-Inspired Pieces We Want Now

Pajama dressing is a trend that we simply cannot get enough of. And for good reason. Who would say no to looking and feeling sexy, chic, and cozy all at the same time? Talk about the ultimate trifecta. As seen on some of our favorite celebs (Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid...) this look is extremely versatile and can easily go from day to night; key for the upcoming months of post work rosé.
From blazers to bags, here are twelve must-have pieces for your silken wardrobe!
1. RÉALISATION
Réalisation | $140
2. WHISTLES
Whistles | $379
3. MANIPURI
Manipuri | $125
4. ASCENO
ASCENO | $115
5. MARI GIUDICELLI
Mari Giudicelli | $495
6. RAEY
Raey | $187
7. ATTICO
Attico | $227
8. H&M
H&M | $50
9. TOPSHOP
Topshop | $58
10. PARKER THATCH
Parker Thatch | $48
11. BANANA REPUBLIC
Banana Republic | $118
12. ZARA
Zara | $40