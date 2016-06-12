For the #Girlboss: 7 Power Shorts Suits to Rock This Summer

There's nothing like slipping on a polished, tailored suit to feel like you're wearing armor. And if you think about it, they share a great deal of the same qualities, in that it creates a feeling of invincibility, it demands respect, and it readies you for battle (or power meetings—same thing!). But once temps reach somewhere in the 90s or even 100s, a full-on black suit looks off.
The summertime solution lies in shorts suit, a genius blazer-and-shorts combo that lets us keep our armor, office dress code permitting, without overheating. Worn together, the shorts suit has all the makings of a regular power suit, but with a truncated hem for maximum ventilation. See Elizabeth Olsen's fresh Burberry shorts suit for proof (above). Better yet, separately, you have key elements for two different looks: shrug on the blazer over a slinky cami and a pleated midi skirt, or pair the shorts with a flirty blouse.
And since it's summer, you can bet that shorts suit offerings veer severely away from true black. From mint green to crisp white, shop seven #girlboss shorts suits to wear all summer long.
4. Banana Republic
Perfect for a more conservative workplace—its dominant color is safely black (though the windowpane print gives it a nice summery spin) and the shorts fall at the knee.
Banana Republic blazer, $198; bananarepublic.com. Banana Republic shorts, $58; bananarepublic.com.
5. Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Channel your inner bohemian with this tapestry-printed set. On Casual Fridays, style the blazer with a silky top and denim flares for a '70s-inspired look.
Derek Lam 10 Crosby blazer, $298 (originally $595); dereklam.com. Derek Lam 10 Crosby shorts, $198 (originally $395); dereklam.com.
6. Canvas by Lands' End
Cut from a crisp cotton blend, consider this white set the summertime version of your classic black suit.
Canvas by Lands' End blazer, $225; landsend.com. Canvas by Lands' End shorts, $52 (originally $65); landsend.com.
7. Sandro
This pairing brings a fashion-forward edge to a classic black suit, with its horizontal pinstripes and luxe gold hardware.
Sandro blazer, $399 (originally $570); sandro-paris.com. Sandro shorts, $175 (originally $250); sandro-paris.com.