8 Fun Runway-Inspired Tights That Are Unlike Anything You Own

It won't be long before fall weather sets in, which means there's no time like the present to stock up on key layering basics. The most essential? Tights. Not only do they shield your legs from the cold, but they're perfect for transitioning your lightweight summery dresses and skirts into cooler temps. But instead of falling back on simple black opaque pairs, dial up the fun with embellishment, color-block graphics, and rich textures—all inspired by the fall 2016 runways. We rounded up eight of our favorite tights trends and shopped out similar styles, below.
-
1. Flirt with Florals
Go for legwear with a touch of florals, as seen on the runway at No.21—it's just the thing to give a basic LBD a refreshing lift.
No Nonsense available at nononsense.com | $7
-
-
3. Pack on the Shine
-
4. Fine Fishnets
From afar, they could be mistaken for sheer tights. Up close, they're very fine fishnets that can give any look (including those pretty Emily Wickstead dresses) a slight edge.
Commando available at wearcommando.com | $36
-
5. Sweaters For Your Legs
Leave it to Prada to push the hosiery boundary with a bold pair of argyle sweater tights.
Hue available at amazon.com | $20
-
6. Graphic Squares
Mixing varying degrees of opacity leads to a cool graphic effect. We love the peeks of skin against a solid backdrop. Bibhu Mohapatra partnered with Hanes Hosiery to create luxe legwear that complements both structured skirts and flowy dresses.
Spanx available at spanx.com | $32
-
7. Cast a Wide Net
Up the drama with wide fishnets, but to prevent too much skin-exposure, slip on a tall boot (as shown at A.F. Vandevorst) or a longer skirt.
We Love Colors available at welovecolors.com | $10
-
8. Look for Rich Textures
Pack on texture with an open crochet pattern in an unexpected color palette (like Marco de Vincenzo's navy and hunter green combo) to leave a strong impression.
Fogal available at stylebop.com | $45