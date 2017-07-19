The Prettiest Ruffle Skirts That You Can Buy Right Now

It doesn't matter if you want to nail your next meeting looking amazing or on a mission to win best dressed at that wedding you have coming up, choosing a ruffle skirt is a safe bet. The crinkle details add a dramatic flair to any outfit that still feels soft and feminine. So you're sure to get lots and lots of compliments with the embellishments.
The best part about ruffle skirts: They look good with just about anything. From boyish sneakers to frilly heels, you really can't go wrong. Tuck a plain T-shirt into your skirt for an effortlessly cool look. Or go all out with a dressy blouse that screams, "I'm ready to party!"
VIDEO: How to Up Your Skirt Game
Get ready to twirl, shimmy, and shake. We've gathered the prettiest ruffle skirts ahead.
-
1. Afia ruffled striped cotton-blend gauze skirt
Lemlem | $118 (Originally $295)
-
2. Ruffle Denim Miniskirt
Topshop | $65
-
3. Asymmetric ruffled stretch-knit midi skirt
Jonathan Simkhai | $143 (Originally $475)
-
4. Jules Menswear Stripe Skirt
Tanya Taylor | $395
-
5. Vienna Ruffle Wrap Skirt
Arrive | $58
-
6. Grosgrain-trimmed ruffled crepe skirt
Giambattista Valli | $414 (Originally $1,035)
-
7. Floral Print Ruffle Skirt
Band of Gypsies | $41 (Originally $69)
-
8. Dante ruffled duchesse-satin skirt
$138 (Originally $275)
-
9. High/Low Chambray Midi Skirt
chelsea28 | $79
-
10. Ruffle Hem Woven Maxi Skirt
Sun & Shadow | $59