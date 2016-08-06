6 Retro Swimsuits That Will Stand the Test of Time

Taylor Swift was onto something when she practically single-handedly revived the '50-style retro swimwear trend. The high-waist bottoms, the balconette-style bikini tops, and the ruched one-pieces—they're all designed to flatter your figure (support, shaping, and all) without compromising sex appeal. And because of that, the decades-old trend has become a mainstay in the swimwear world. Channel your inner pin-up and embrace the retro aesthetic with these six suits that will stand the test of time.
VIDEO: The Evolution of the Swimsuit
3. Lisa Marie Fernandez
This super sexy bikini, with its button detailing and bandeau top, is the perfect retro two-piece.
Lisa Marie Fernandez available at lisamariafernandez.com | $395
4. Ward Whillas
The minimalist approach to this trend? A retro silhouette cut from a bonded reversible material.
Ward Whillas top, $180; wardwhillas.com. Ward Whillas, $170; wardwhillas.com.
5. Norma Kamali
We couldn't do a retro swim roundup without including the queen of the style—Norma Kamali. Her balconette halter top and ruched high-waist bottoms are insanely flattering.
Norma Kamali top, $175; net-a-porter.com. Norma Kamali bottom, $185; net-a-porter.com.
6. Marysia
Sweeten up the style with scalloped edges.
Marysia available at marysiaswim.com | $290