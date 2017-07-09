The Hottest Hue to Wear Right Now: Red!

Seems like lately, we are all seeing red! The Spring '17 and Fall '17 runways were full of rouge looks including swooshy dresses, full suits, cool leather jackets, and statement-making boots. It’s no surprise that it has taken over day-to-day looks as well—both on celebs and on the street style scene. The trend is super chic head-to-toe or as just one piece grounded with neutral colors like tan or black. Scroll through to shop the most modern pieces.
-
1. silk and wool-blend dress
Gabriela Hearst available at Net-A-Porter | $638 ($1,595)
-
-
3. Barcelona cross-body bag
Loewe available at Matches Fashion | $1,690
-
-
-
6. Ruffled Hem Faux Leather Coat
A.W.A.K.E available at Browns Fashion | $613 (originally $1,225)
-
-
8. Red Hedy Lipstick
Rodin available at Need Supply Co. | $38
-
-
-
11. Acrylic-Glass-Heel Satin Sandals
The Row available at Barneys New York | $1,050
-
12. Enamel Cuffling Earcuff
Marla Aaron available at Marla Aaron | $125
-