Why You Should Swap Your Little White Dress for a Red One

There's the little black dress that magically works for every occasion, there's the little white dress that makes its way into our outfit rotation at the first sign of warm weather, and then there's the little red dress—an oft-forgotten option that's as timeless as the LBD or the LWD. This season, we challenge you to get noticed and achieve that "lady in red" moment with dresses saturated in the fiery shade. Wear a red gingham-print style at weekend brunch with friends, treat an easy wrap dress as a cover-up at the beach, or slip on a flirty ruffled number for date night. As intimidating as the color may seem, red is not only extremely versatile, but it's also incredibly wearable. And to prove it, we shopped out eight red-hot numbers that you can wear all summer long.
-
1. Tibi
Complete your minimalist look with a cuff bracelet.
Tibi available at modaoperandi.com | $200
-
2. Preen By Thornton Bregazzi
The gingham print dials down the sexiness in this one-shoulder number, making it work for both weekend brunch or shoreside cocktails.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi available at matchesfashion.com | $846
-
3. Stella McCartney
Channel your inner athlete with this sporty option.
Stella McCartney available at stellamccartney.com | $554
-
-
5. Joseph
Try layering this asymmetric one over wide-leg pants to create a long, languid shape.
Joseph available at net-a-porter.com | $645
-
6. Isa Arfen
Perfectly pretty for date night.
Isa Arfen available at avenue32.com | $801
-
7. Self-Portrait
Got a summer wedding to attend? Try this gown that boasts a festive flair.
Intermix available at intermixonline.com | $510
-
8. Topshop
Throw on this easy dress to run errands, or treat it as a cover-up for beach getaways.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $90