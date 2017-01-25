11 Rebecca Minkoff Sale Items That Fashion Girls Will Love

These picks are for the fashion girls who appreciate chic pieces that are also functional. That means, carrying a bag with multiple compartments (organization!), wearing a beanie with built-in headphones (surround sound on the go!), or slipping on gloves with touchscreen capabilities (never not texting!).

Rebecca Minkoff is the queen of these smart, tech-savvy designs. And the good news is: All of her sale items are currently up to 50 percent off from now until Feb. 10, which means you can find everything you need to live out your most efficient self. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite functional pieces from the sale.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Inside Rebecca Minkoff's Stylish Brooklyn Apartment