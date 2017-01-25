11 Rebecca Minkoff Sale Items That Fashion Girls Will Love

These picks are for the fashion girls who appreciate chic pieces that are also functional. That means, carrying a bag with multiple compartments (organization!), wearing a beanie with built-in headphones (surround sound on the go!), or slipping on gloves with touchscreen capabilities (never not texting!).
Rebecca Minkoff is the queen of these smart, tech-savvy designs. And the good news is: All of her sale items are currently up to 50 percent off from now until Feb. 10, which means you can find everything you need to live out your most efficient self. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite functional pieces from the sale.
VIDEO: Inside Rebecca Minkoff's Stylish Brooklyn Apartment
-
1. HEADPHONE BEANIE
Headphones with built-in headphones for convenient music listening.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $36 (originally $72)
-
2. BIKER PHONE CROSSBODY
A cool crossbody that holds your essentials—phone, cards, cash, lipstick.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $97 (originally $145)
-
3. HAND KNIT CABLE GLOVE
Finally! A pair of gloves that is chic and touchscreen sensitive.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $29 (originally $58)
-
4. EVERYDAY CARD CASE
Keep your cards handy with this sleek case.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $30 (originally $45)
-
5. ALIZ CROSSBODY
A functional bag is a must-have. We love this one for its manageable size and stylish design.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $148 (originally $295)
-
6. HIPPIE KEY FOB
Keeping track of your keys is a cinch with this dreamcatcher keychain.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $25 (originally $50)
-
7. POLLY OXFORD
For those times when you just cannot with heels.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $83 (originally $165)
-
8. MOTO CAMERA BAG
Here's an option with multiple zipped pockets, which will save you time digging around for your keys.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $98 (originally $195)
-
9. IPHONE 6/6S CASE
Protect your phone with this pretty floral case for iPhone 6/6s.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $15 (originally $45)
-
10. BONDI BACKPACK
Hands-free living starts with this fashionable backpack in army green.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $224 (originally $335)
-
11. JACY BOOTIE
Again, another shoe that's versatile, easy to walk in, and stylish. All in one.
Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com | $130 (originally $195)