The 8 Prettiest Shapewear Pieces to Try Now

Sarah Hyland. Kim Kardashian. Jaime King. Eva Longoria. What do these dazzling stars have in common? They all use shapewear. “Every woman from a size 0 to 14 should own Spanx! BodyWrap [has a piece that] makes my body look smoother and slimmer under fitted dresses without leaving any lines,” Kardashian told InStyle earlier this year. The drawback? Shapewear can be a little boring. So we’ve rounded up the eight prettiest pieces (some can even double as outerwear!) to spice up your underwear drawer. Start with the sleek bodysuit by Maidenform, above, then continue shopping below. From sexy to girly, these pieces have you covered.
1. Haute Contour Nouveau Thong Bodysuit by Spanx
This bodysuit proves shapewear can be sexy—plus, it’s perfect for nipping in your midsection.
Spanx available at saksfifthavenue.com | $148
2. Allure Shape Skirt by La Perla
How gorgeous is this half slip? Pair it with a skirt that hits just above the knee to add a chic lace touch to your hemline.
La Perla available at bergdorfgoodman.com | $474
3. Lace N' Smooth Firm Control Brief by Bali
Just noshed on pepperoni deep-dish? No worries! This shaping brief controls your midsection and offers full coverage while keeping you comfy.
Bali available at barenecessities.com | $24
4. Randall Slip by Yummie by Heather Thomson
This beautiful full slip has everything you want in a shaper: built-in bra cups, powerful shaping technology, silicone to prevent sliding, and convertible straps.
Yummie available at lordandtaylor.com | $118
5. Modern Lights Bodysuit by DKNY
Mesh inserts up the sex appeal of this onesie. Wear under a pencil skirt and blazer to transform your suit from blah to bam!
DKNY available at nordstrom.com | $62
6. Envy Balconette Bra by Panache
Introducing your new favorite bra! This push-up boasts side panels for extra support, power mesh for smoothing, and a center panel that’s arched for additional support. And that’s not all: this baby is available in sizes up to 38K!
Panache available at barenecessities.com | $67
7. Sophia Lace High-Waist Smoother by Le Mystère
Intricate lace panels smooth your clothing without peeking through. Try this piece under high-waist pants or a slim pencil skirt.
Le Mystere available at barenecessities.com | $36
8. Filigra Lace Forming Dress by Wolford
Don't let the delicate nature of this adjustable underdress fool you: it rivals any of the best shapewear out there. This piece is seamless and can be attached to a bra, which means no more double straps! Pair with a low-cut LBD so the French lace takes center stage.
Wolford available at wolford.com | $300