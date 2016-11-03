We're Psyched That This Plus-Size Fashion Brand Is Now Available at Nordstrom

U.K. plus-size fashion brand Elvi has been on our fashion radar for a while now, and probably yours too, if you regularly shop at Asos, Coverstory, or Simply Be. Why we love it: The brand delivers insanely flattering, on-trend silhouettes at an affordable price point. Why we love it even more: Elvi is now a part of the Nordstrom family, as of today, which means you can shop the best that Elvi has to offer, from sizes 14 to 26, at stateside department stores. Expect to find sleek coats, metallic separates, tailored blazers, pleated skirts, soft layering pieces, and all your other fall essentials. Scroll down to see some of our favorite looks from their latest collection and shop the collection at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com. Cue happy dance!

Courtesy

Elvi bomber jacket, $146; nordstrom.com. Elvi pleated skirt, $112; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Elvi moto jacket, $124; nordstrom.com. Elvi snakeskin dress, $108; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Elvi shredded maxi skirt, $164; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Elvi striped coat, $179; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Elvi belted cardigan, $164; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Elvi velvet boyfriend blazer, $164; nordstrom.com