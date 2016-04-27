9 Chic Platforms to Elevate Your Spring Look

With spring now officially in full force, we’re excited to shed those winter layers and start sporting our newest purchases. One of those happens to be getting us high, literally—of course, we are talking about the platform shoe. This must-have '70s style has been seen on the recent Chanel, Miu Miu, and Ralph Lauren runways, and looks great with breezy dresses, cool midi skirts, and, naturally, flared jeans. Ahead, 9 platforms you won't be able to say no to.
1. Aquazzura
Set yourself apart with these raffia platform heels. The suede lace-up straps and peep-toe shape make them the perfect spring shoe.
$707; matchesfashion.com
2. Nicholas Kirkwood
The devil is in the details, from the patent leather ankle strap to the pearl accent on this platform.
$850; forward.com
3. Rebecca Minkoff
These suede platforms are ideal for those casual nights out. Wear with a crisp off-the-shoulder top and indigo frayed crop kick flares.
$185 (originally $275); rebeccaminkoff.com
4. Aldo
Channel your inner bohemian in these platform sandals.
$90; aldo.com
5. Tory Burch
Not too low or too high, the height is just right on these platforms.
$325; netaporter.com
6. Mansur Gavriel
These leather platform mules will take you from spring to fall.
$625; netaporter.com
7. Chinese Laundry
Pair these suede platforms with a knit top and a denim mini.
$70; nastygal.com
8. H&M
The wood heel is straight out of the '70s, but still gives these shoes a clean look.
$50; h&m.com
9. Jimmy Choo
These platforms are perfect for a spring wedding outdoors.
$695; mytheresa.com