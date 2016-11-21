The Top 10 Pieces to Buy from Net-a-Porter's Epic Fall 2016 Designer Sale

We're entering the week leading up to fashion's favorite holiday: Black Friday. To kick things off, e-retailer Net-a-Porter is hosting an epic fall/winter 2016 sale, offering up to 50 percent off an amazing selection of designer merch, including Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Miu Miu, The Row, and Valentino. The sale starts today and will last for about three weeks. Feeling overwhelmed? We compiled our top 10 picks, below. Or, head to net-a-porter.com to shop the entire sale.
-
1. Marco de Vincenzo Feather-Embellished Sandals
Available at net-a-porter.com | $458 (originally $915)
-
2. Elizabeth and James Ring
Available at net-a-porter.com | $51 (originally $85)
-
3. Kenzo Wool Sweater
Available at net-a-porter.com | $375 (originally $625)
-
4. Bomber Jacket
Available at net-a-porter.com | $416 (originally $595)
-
5. Max Mara Striped Mohair-Blend Sweater
Available at net-a-porter.com | $368 (originally $735)
-
6. Victoria, Victoria Beckham Mini Dress
Available at net-a-porter.com | $235 (originally $470)
-
7. Gianvito Rossi Velvet Ankle Boots
Available at net-a-porter.com | $662 (originally $945)
-
8. Marc Jacobs Sweatshirt
Available at net-a-porter.com | $207
-
9. Sophia Webster Mary Jane Pumps
Available at net-a-porter.com | $347 (originally $495)
-
10. Zana Bayne Waist Belt
Available at net-a-porter.com | $120 (originally $240)