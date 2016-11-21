The Top 10 Pieces to Buy from Net-a-Porter's Epic Fall 2016 Designer Sale

We're entering the week leading up to fashion's favorite holiday: Black Friday. To kick things off, e-retailer Net-a-Porter is hosting an epic fall/winter 2016 sale, offering up to 50 percent off an amazing selection of designer merch, including Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana, Marni, Miu Miu, The Row, and Valentino. The sale starts today and will last for about three weeks. Feeling overwhelmed? We compiled our top 10 picks, below. Or, head to net-a-porter.com to shop the entire sale.