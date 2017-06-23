IN THE MAG

How to Get That Modern '70s Look for Summer

de Rijk in Hermès nubuck leather dress, viscose pullover, and Tiffany & Co. 18kt gold ring. Photographed by Hanna Tveite.
June 23, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: ALI PEW

Channel Charlotte Rampling this summer with a contemporary take on '70s style. Go for a desert-tone suede dress in a modern shape over a thin knit (or swap in a tee for hot days!). Pair with an ankle wrap sandal with a great piece of gold jewelry. And the most important part: go big with voluminous, wavy hair!

Ahead, a few ways to get the look.

 

