How to Get That Modern '70s Look for Summer

Channel Charlotte Rampling this summer with a contemporary take on '70s style. Go for a desert-tone suede dress in a modern shape over a thin knit (or swap in a tee for hot days!). Pair with an ankle wrap sandal with a great piece of gold jewelry. And the most important part: go big with voluminous, wavy hair!
Ahead, a few ways to get the look.
2. Ribbed cashmere sweater
Vince available at Net-A-Porter | $96
3. GEMINI LINK LACE-UP SANDAL
Tory Burch available at Tory Burch | $229
4. TWIST RING
Tiffany & Co. available at Tiffany & Co. | $600
