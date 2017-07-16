7 Gorgeous Swimsuits to Flaunt Your Baby Bump

With swim season in full swing, we're sure that you (and your baby bump!) will be hitting the beach for some R&R. And it's time to banish the idea that maternity swimwear has to be boring and frumpy. We give you carte blanche to pursue fun prints, retro silhouettes, or even sexy bikinis.

VIDEO: Laura Prepon’s Baby Bump Was the Best Accessory on This Red Carpet

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We've scoured the market for some of the best maternity swimsuits in the lands, and whether you're desirous of poppy colors, sweetheart necklines, or playful prints, we've got you (and your bump) covered (or uncovered, as the case may be). The rules for maternity swim is simple: there are no rules! You can just as easily enjoy a high-cut bikini as you can a low-cut one piece in a fun color.

After all, this is the time to celebrate the beauty of your body. Scroll down to see some of our favorite maternity swim picks that will do just that.