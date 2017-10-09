We Found 9 of the Best Black Leather Jackets Around

Searching for the perfect leather jacket is not unlike finding your soulmate. A bold statement, we admit, but hear us out. You log hours sifting through countless options that are not quite up to your standards. You try some on anyway, just for fun, but you inevitably end up disappointed. From all that experience, you suss out what you look for (ideal characteristics, like comfort and stability) and you learn what your deal-breakers are (inauthencity, a bad fit, too rigid). The process, at times, might seem hopeless, even bleak, but you remind yourself that you only need to find "the one" and you're set for life.
Currently single? We found nine great candidates to get you ready for leather weather this fall (and fingers crossed, for years to come). Rely on the classic moto style or experiment with an oversized version. Either way, meet your match(es), below.
1. SCHOTT NYC
First purchase: This badass moto jacket. Second purchase: A Harley-Davidson.
Schott NYC | $665
2. H&M
Not ready to commit to real leather just yet? Try on the style with a faux version (for a fraction of the cost).
H&M | $50
3. COACH
Work wear meets biker with this boxy cut featuring a removable shearling collar.
Coach | $1,300
4. MICHAEL STARS
This 2-in-1 convertible option can be worn full length or cropped with a simple zip off hem.
Michael Stars | $498
5. VEDA
Cool custom hardware differentiates this style from the rest.
Veda | $498
6. GAP
If you are a little adventurous, try this style with multi-seam detailing.
Gap | $474 (originally $498)
7. SCANLAN THEODORE
As classic as it gets.
Scanlan Theodore | $1,200
8. ZARA
The score option for those looking for a great price point.
Zara | $169
9. MADEWELL
No need to break this one in—it already comes with a textured finish.
Madewell | $500