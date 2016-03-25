6 Ways to Embrace Lace This Spring

There's no time like the present to embrace lace, especially since the romantic fabric was seen all over the runway, including (from left): Alberta Ferretti, Dior, Burberry Prorsum, and Balenciaga. For just a touch, accessorize with a shoulder bag or pretty slip-on espadrilles. Or, take on the trend completely in tops, dresses, and even your swimsuit made from the delicate material. From angelic white to punchy colors, shop six ways to integrate lace into your spring wardrobe.
1. Tank
Knock out two trends—color-blocking and lace—with this one top.
Topshop, $65; topshop.com
2. Espadrilles
Everyone needs a pair of espadrilles in their summer shoe wardrobe—we especially love these embellished lace slip-ons.
Dolce & Gabbana, $732; matchesfashion.com
3. Mini Dress
Give your lace a retro feel with this mini dress that boasts chained daisies.
Self-Portrait, $543; matchesfashion.com
4. Shoulder Bag
Don’t want to drench yourself in lace? Go for a touch of lace with this lace-and-PVC bag.
Christopher Kane, $1,050; net-a-porter.com
5. One-Piece Swimsuit
Take shoreside style to a new level by making a statement at the beach in this plunging lace one-piece.
Zimmermann, $740; net-a-porter.com
6. Maxi Skirt
This floral maxi skirt will help you channel your inner flower child.
Zara, $70; zara.com