6 Ways to Embrace Lace This Spring

There's no time like the present to embrace lace, especially since the romantic fabric was seen all over the runway, including (from left): Alberta Ferretti, Dior, Burberry Prorsum, and Balenciaga. For just a touch, accessorize with a shoulder bag or pretty slip-on espadrilles. Or, take on the trend completely in tops, dresses, and even your swimsuit made from the delicate material. From angelic white to punchy colors, shop six ways to integrate lace into your spring wardrobe.

