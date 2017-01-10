Shop These 6 Pieces from Kate Middleton's Closet

Fact: Kate Middleton is an icon (here are 35 times we wanted to be her). Another fact for you: As one of the most photographed public figures in the world (you know, being a duchess, wife to Prince William, and mother to two of the most adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and all), Middleton knows how to put together an on-point outfit. And now, you can wear said on-point outfit, because we shopped out six of her go-to pieces that you can buy right now.
-
1. Superga Sneakers
Superga available at revolve.com | $109
-
2. Goat Blouse
Goat available at matchesfashion.com | $326
-
3. Sentaler Wrap Coat
Sentaler available at sentaler.com | $920
-
4. Vanessa Seward Dress
Vanessa Seward available at net-a-porter.com | $623 (originally $1,245)
-
5. Falke Pantyhose
Falke available at barenecessities.com | $25
-
6. R. Soles Boots
R.Soles available at rsoles.com | $359