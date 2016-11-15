Jessica Alba’s Tory Burch 2013 Met Gala Gown Is Up for Sale—Here’s Why

Cinderella isn’t the only belle of the ball to have to say goodbye to all of the glamour at the stroke of midnight. Much like the fairy tale, major red carpet events are truthfully treated in a similar fashion. Designers lend off-the-runway samples to their boldface muses, but they're immediately returned to the showrooms after the final Champagne toast.

There are, of course, fashion houses that create custom designs for a handful of A-listers, which was the case at the 2013 Met Gala, where Jessica Alba arrived in a black laser-cut Tory Burch dress. “I love Tory so much. And I felt like it was such an epic moment for both of us, just as friends to come together and go to this amazing event together, and this incredible fashion moment. It was so edgy and different,” Alba tells InStyle of the magical evening.

Incredible indeed, but how long did she plan to hold on to the piece? Because as of today, it’s officially up for sale. “It is hard to give those up, but it’s for a really good cause,” she adds. The 35-year-old actress and mother of two has happily said goodbye to some of her most treasured possessions all to give back to those in need. Alba's fashion gems, like the Tory Burch dress, are up for sale on Vestiaire Collective. Why? One hundred percent of the proceeds from each piece will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization dear to Alba’s heart.

“It’s a really important organization that gives everyday essentials to families in need,” she tells us, explaining that the philanthropic organization ensures children and their mothers are healthy, and can eventually attend school with the supplies so many of us take for granted. “I’ve been involved since I became a mom. I think it’s hard to parent, even with access to those essentials, and I couldn’t imagine having to be able to provide the life for my kid that I need to provide without having those things.”

For Alba, then, the opportunity to help others called for a mini-closet overhaul, hence the sale of Burch’s design. “These items were items that I was just keeping in my closet for a long time,” she told us, explaining that she was “happy to let go of them” once she knew the sale would benefit children. “I was sort of saving them for my kids if they ever wanted it. But, you know, that’s pretty weird because by the time they’re of age, they’re gonna be like, ‘Mom, this is so not cool.’”

VIDEO: Jessica Alba Parts With Some Fashion Gems, Here's Why

So what, other than a red carpet gown, is up for sale? Alba selected designer goods she’s previously worn, like sparkly Miu Miu pumps, strappy metallic Prada wedge sandals, and a frilly black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Like we learned from the star, filtering through that section of your closet you never touch can not only inspire you to give back but can also create space to welcome new additions to your wardrobe. “It’s a really great idea in how to up-cycle and trade out your clothing so you can stay on-trend and you can still have fun with fashion,” she said.

Scroll down to see more of the Alba-approved items available now on vestiairecollective.com (hurry, before they sell out!).