J. Crew's 11 New Must-Haves for Fall

With fall just around the corner, J. Crew is making autumn dressing easier with a curated list of 11 fashion essentials to refresh your wardrobe for the new season.
From the perfect coat to the best accessories to match, these updated classics cover all your bases from head-to-toe. We are definitely taking styling notes from the adorable campaign (see the video below) and are truly inspired to infuse a little fun into our everyday dressing with these must-haves. Happy shopping!
1. THE SWEATER-BLAZER
This topper is the cozy alternative to a classic. Pair over a T-shirt for fall and layer under heavier coats come winter.
J. Crew | $138
2. THE STRIPED BUTTON-SHOULDER TURTLENECK
A perfect striped pullover is a natural go-to on weekends, but try mixing this one up with a skirt at work for a fresh take.
J. Crew | $55
3. THE ACADEMY LOAFER
Try a cool update on the classic tassel loafer—this one features an adorable little bow instead!
J. Crew | $178
4. THE SIGNET FLAP BAG
A perfect cross-body bag is a season necessity. Bonus points for customizable features, such as monogramming and interchangeable straps on this one!
J. Crew | $138
5. THE ORBIT EARRING
A bold statement earring adds flair to any outfit and these beauties are a steal at under $50!
J. Crew | $48
6. THE 1984 RUGBY SHIRT
Channel your inner tomboy prep with this fun style from the archives.
J. Crew | $60
7. THE CAMERON PANT
Super soft, super stretchy, super fitted, and super flattering! This is the hero piece among trousers this season.
J. Crew | $80
8. THE DOVER BLAZER
This perfect menswear-inspired blazer completes any look this fall. Try it over a great blouse and chinos for a full Annie Hall look.
J. Crew | $198
9. THE NEW WHITE SHIRT
Swap out your everyday button down for a new interpretation on crisp white shirting. We love the ruffled, slightly bohemian vibe on this one.
J. Crew | $78
10. THE DAPHNE COAT IN BOILED WOOL
This perfectly tailored coat made from boiled wool doesn't just look great—it will actually keep you warm and cozy on blustery days!
J. Crew | $198
11. DENIM EVERYTHING
When it comes to denim, more is more! Don't be afraid to mix and match. We love this vintage inspired jacket over a chambray shirt and your favorite jeans for a full Canadian tuxedo look.
J. Crew | $98 (originally $110)