20 Brands To Shop In Celebration of International Women's Day

Thursday, March 8th marks International Women's Day; a day dedicated to working towards gender equality. IWD has technically been observed since the 1900s (In 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding better working conditions and the right to vote), and now, 110 years later, the day has never been more relevant.
So what are you doing to honor International Women's Day? Perhaps your marching with your closest friends in your hometown. Maybe you're brunching with your girlfriends or engaging in the #PRESSFORPROGRESS initiative. Perhaps you've done research, chosen an organization (Times Up?) and decided to donate a couple of bucks.
Need another idea? Go shopping.
We've gathered our favorite products that brands like Old Navy, SoulCycle, and Alison Lou have created just for IWD. Entire or partial proceeds of each product go to organizations like Everytown, Planned Parenthood, and Times Up. We'll be updating the list throughout the month (because why just have one day), so keep looking out and shop for a cause.
1. La Ligne X Cleo Wade
La Ligne has partnered with artist, poet and all around cool-girl Cleo Wade on a limited-edition t-shirt, called The “AccountabiliTEE.” The design uses Cleo’s powerful words “I will tell on you” to La Ligne’s signature t-shirt.
The AccountabiliTEE is available for purchase starting March 8th, on lalignenyc.com for $35, with 100% of proceeds donated to Time's Up.
Available at La Ligne NYC | $35
2. Alison Lou X Liana
Everyone's favorite jewelry designer, Alison Chemla of Alison Lou, has paired up with her little sister Lili Chemla’s women’s clothing line, Liana, to create a Girl Power T-Shirt in celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.
The T-Shirt ($68) benefits Planned Parenthood with 100% of sales going to the organization.
Available at Alison Lou | $68
3. Alice & Olivia
Alice and Olivia's CHAMP capsule collection was designed in support of Champ, a public art installation symbolizing female empowerment by artist Zoe Buckman. Presented by Art Production Fund, the installation will be on view for one year at The Standard, Hollywood. Standing 43 feet tall, and 9 feet in diameter, the sculpture, and the capsule is a symbol of female empowerment.
4. SoulCycle
Cult-workout institution SoulCycle is showing support with a female empowerment tank that will be sold in-studio, with 100% of proceeds going to StepUp - a charity propelling girls from under-resourced communities to fulfill their potential by empowering them to become confident, college-bound, career-focused and ready to join the next generation of professional women.
The tank top ($48), designed by A.L.C.’s Andrea Lieberman, will be sold exclusively at SoulCycle studios starting Wednesday, March 8.
5. Rachel Roy
On March 8th, International Women’s Day, designer Rachel Roy is being appointed to UN Women as a Champion of Innovation, an Ambassador role. To celebrate, she created a mini capsule collection called LOVE, sold exclusively RachelRoy.com, ranging from $55 to $209. 50% of proceeds will benefit Time’s Up and EveryTown.
Available at Rachel Roy | $55-$209
7. ModCloth
ModCloth is no stranger to supporting women. The brand has long pledged to offer pieces in a full range of sizes and eliminate air-brushing from their campaigns.
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the brand will offer great graphic tees and highlight key female vendors, like Besame Cosmetics, Emily and Fin, Palava, Smak Parlour, B.A.I.T and Mata Traders.
9. Off-White X Net-a-Porter
100% of the profits from Net-a-Porter's designer collaborations are going to Women for Women International, a charity which supports women living in war zones across the globe.
$290
10. Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty is celebrating International Women’s Day and their Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tamara Hill-Norton, with a newly designed, limited-edition tee: a tribute to women across the world. $10 from every $65 t-shirt purchased will contribute to the Movemeant Foundation.
Available at Sweaty Betty | $65
11. Eileen Fisher
Eileen Fisher designed a limited-edition tee with a special pattern that spells out “The Future is Female” in Morse code. 100% of the proceeds from will go to Ignite, an organization that’s building a movement and empowering young women to become tomorrow’s leaders.
Available at Eileen Fisher | $98
12. Lively
Lively is debuting an exclusive new tee with the message “Confidence Starts Here.” The “here” placement over the heart symbolizes that empowering ourselves and others come from within. Lively is taking a stance to show that women have the ability to do absolutely anything by unlocking their inner confidence first and foremost while encouraging others to wear their confidence out loud! 100% of the profits from this T-shirt will be donated to Support The Girls.
Available at Lively | $25
13. Cynthia Rowley
20% of each sale goes to the Girl Scouts of the USA.
Available at Cynthia Rowley | $80
14. Lingua Franca
$100 from each sweater purchased supports the Resistance Revival Chorus and the Alliance for Quality Education.
Available at Lingua Franca | $380
15. Theory x prinkshop
Theory has partnered with prinkshop– the “wear what you care about” apparel and accessories brand that turns bystanders into activists –on a capsule collection of four limited edition t-shirts that inspire women to use their voices. The collection will help fund a donation to WE NYC, based out of the New York City's Department of Small Business Services which is dedicated to helping women grow their businesses.
Available at Theory | $40
16. Carbon38
Athleisure brand Carbon38 is donating $100,000 to Girls’ Inc., a nonprofit that provides resources to at-risk young women. To honor IWD, the brand has launched a capsule collection, available exclusively on Carbon38.com, and all proceeds during the month of March will be donated to Girls’ Inc.
Available at Carbon38 | $42
17. Olivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle etched some of the most unforgettable slogans spotted at the Women's Marches on to its signature pajamas in honor of International Women's Day. And 100 percent of the profits made will go towards Bloody Good Period, the charity that provide menstrual supplies to women in need.
$650
18. Gilt x Together We Rise
Girls Who Code, the nonprofit organization that's increasing the number of women in computer sciences, will receive 100 percent of the net proceeds from the Gilt x Together We Rise Collection, which is filled with empowering shirts and hoodies.
$35
19. Vrai & Oro
The Fem necklace, short for female, is an exclusive design by Vrai & Oro to celebrate International Women's Day. Each purchase will also come with a Fem Candle from Cjay, the founder of TORCH.
$295
20. Dalla Nonna Color for Days clutches
During the month of March, 20 percent of proceeds from these cool new clutches will go to Girl Scouts of the USA.
$210