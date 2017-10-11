You Can Buy All of Issa Rae's Best Graphic Tees from Insecure

There are plenty of TV shows whose gaga wardrobes gives us runway-inspired envy. But who really wants to wear the accessory-heavy getups of Riverdale or skyhigh heels and tailored pantsuits of Scandal on a daily basis? Okay, actually, sometimes we do. But for those days when you're going for a pared-down, off-duty look, Insecure has it all.
Issa Rae's effortlessly cool wardrobe is everything we want. Especially those graphic and statement tees. While waiting for season 3, tide yourself over with our favorite un-fashion fashion moments from the show—all of which you can recreate, thanks to our handy shopping guide.
VIDEO: Why Issa Rae Says Shonda Rhimes 'Paved The Way' For Her Success
1. WORKING WOMAN VIBES
There's never a dull day at Issa's place of work, We Got Y'all. And while Issa loves to hate on her workday—from her grating perfectionist coworker Frieda to the secret meeting her colleagues awkwardly hold about her in the break room—the place is part and parcel of who she is. For any Insecure fan, this minimalist AF tee says it all. The best part is you can purchase this crew neck sweater at the HBO Online Shop. Don’t worry, Issa got ya’ll too!
Available at HBO Shop | $50
2. Hot Sauce On Her Shirt #Swag
If you want to pay homage to Issa Rae paying homage to Queen Bey's "Formation," get in formation. This exact top is sold out (we'll thank Issa for that), but you can purchase similar celebrity-inspired merchandise over at POP ÆSTHETE.
3. HER PUBLIC ENEMY LOOK
Issa has a way of accidentally becoming public enemy #1 in any situation, from being the black sheep at work to fighting with her estranged ex Lawrence to bickering with BFF Molly. Not only is this vintage tee shirt a great way to honor the late legendary hip-hop group, Public Enemy, but it also defines Issa to the T.
4. HER WOKE HOODIE
Insecure doesn't skip a beat in tackling controversial topics like racial issues. So it's only fitting that Issa wears this tee, featuring a picture of Harriet Tubman, the beloved badass abolitionist. Issa makes it known that she's hella woke, and if you're feeling bold like her and want to make a statement, you too can sport this original hoodie.
Available at Crimes Clothing | $85
5. HER PURPLE RAIN TRIBUTE
What better way to pay homage to the King of Purple Rain himself? Issa channeled her inner Prince, after his untimely death earlier this year in April, by sporting a shirt with doves in remembrance of the "When Doves Cry" singer. We're still grieving too, Issa.
