6 Swimsuits That Will Give You Supermodel Legs for Days

The '90s are back in a big way. First there were chokers and layered tees that took over the street-style set. And now that it's swim season, one- and two-pieces have gotten the '90s treatment with killer high-cut, hip-baring styles. Channel your inner supermodel (Cindy! Kate!) with sihouettes cut all the way up to the hip bone. The result? Legs for days. From sexy plunging one-pieces to V-bikini two-pieces, get those Baywatch babe legs with these six sexy suits.
-
1. Solid and Striped
This chic wrap swimsuit takes on a sportier look with its color-block pattern.
Solid and Striped available at net-a-porter.com | $160
-
2. Topshop
Take sexy to the extreme with this mesh-paneled, deep-V one-piece suit.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $40
-
3. Norma Kamali
Tap your artistic side with this strapless suit printed with colorful brush strokes.
Norma Kamali available at net-a-porter.com | $200
-
4. Thapelo
This suit, with its scoop neck and plunging back, will contour to every curve. And we especially love the decorative gold button detailing.
Thapelo available at matchesfashion.com | $380
-
5. Eres
Channel Farrah Fawcett with this siren-red glam '70s-inspired one-piece.
Eres available at net-a-porter.com | $320
-
6. Victoria's Secret
Elongate your legs with these extremely high-cut V-shape bottoms.
Victoria's Secret top, $20; victoriassecret.com. Victoria's Secret bottoms, $15; victoriassecret.com.