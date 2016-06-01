6 Swimsuits That Will Give You Supermodel Legs for Days

The '90s are back in a big way. First there were chokers and layered tees that took over the street-style set. And now that it's swim season, one- and two-pieces have gotten the '90s treatment with killer high-cut, hip-baring styles. Channel your inner supermodel (Cindy! Kate!) with sihouettes cut all the way up to the hip bone. The result? Legs for days. From sexy plunging one-pieces to V-bikini two-pieces, get those Baywatch babe legs with these six sexy suits.