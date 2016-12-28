We're Giving You Early Access to Forward's Year-End Sale—Shop Our Editors' Picks!

New year, new you, right? Um, that's quite a bit of pressure if you ask us. Why not start with: new year, new wardrobe. Now that's one resolution we can all get behind.
Right now, when you shop Forward's end-of-year sale, you'll get every on-sale closet staple needed to start 2017 in style. We're talking Yeezy pullovers (and boots and sweaters), Chloé dresses (like the one above), Alexander McQueen bags—and more.
The best part is, for this day only, InStyle readers get early access to the sale—a full 24 hours in advance! This way you'll have the first swipe at these highly coveted designer duds. Keep scrolling to shop our editors' picks from the sale.
1. ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Leather Trousers
Available at forward.com | $904 (originally $1,964)
2. Alexander McQueen Backpack
Available at forward.com | $1,286 (originally $2,295)
3. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Sweater
Available at forward.com | $611 (originally $1,245)
4. ALTUZARRA Skirt
Available at forward.com | $558 (originally $995)
5. ISABEL MARANT Trench Skirt
Available at forward.com | $223 (originally $530)
6. Carven Coat
Available at forward.com | $443 (originally $790)
7. Chloé Dress
Available at forward.com | $316 (originally $750)
8. Yeezy Crewneck Sweater
Available at forward.com | $228 (originally $325)
9. Christopher Kane Dress
Available at forward.com | $1,034 (originally $2,350)