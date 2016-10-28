Why You Should Wear Florals in the Fall and Winter

In our attempt to bypass a tired Miranda Priestly quote in a "florals in fashion" story, we're just going to get right to it: You can wear florals year-round. When pressed against a dark canvas, the traditional spring-time-only print feels as cool as the drop in temps outside. It's darker, moodier, and edgier, yes, but it also plays up the color contrast, which achieves this graphic, eye-popping—and even cheery—effect. And as days become shorter and gloomier, we've found that this is the easiest sartorial remedy to dispel the (inevitable) onset of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).

Happy without being seasonally off, girly but with a touch of danger, there's a reason why cold-weather florals continue to return every fall. Style a dress with a black moto jacket and velvet midi boots now, and when it gets unbearably cold, with a puffer (cinched with a belt), fleece-lined tights, and heavy-duty lug-sole boots. Start shopping our favorite floral picks, below.