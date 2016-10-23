The Best Faux Fur Pieces to Rock This Season

When it comes to fur in fashion, a coat is the first to come to mind. And while we saw plenty of those on the runway (striped and dotted at Fendi, a bubblegum pink one at Gucci, a patchworked piece at Proenza Schouler), what we didn't expect to find was a flurry of fur flourishes that decorated everything from detachable collars at Jason Wu to cross-body stoles at Diane von Furstenberg.

And instead of getting into everything that makes fur one of the most divisive topics in fashion, we're jumping right to the benefits of its appearance (emphasis on appearance), like how it can introduce texture (read: dimension) to an outfit or how 'grammable a cute fur pom can be, or how it can make you feel real fancy. As such, we rounded up 17 pieces of faux fur everything. We threw in a few coats, a shearling skirt, and paneled tops, along with tiny touches of fur, like the trim of a hood, the strap of a purse, or a perky pom on top of a beanie or sneaker. Scroll through to check out (and shop) our favorites, below.