The Best Faux Fur Pieces to Rock This Season

When it comes to fur in fashion, a coat is the first to come to mind. And while we saw plenty of those on the runway (striped and dotted at Fendi, a bubblegum pink one at Gucci, a patchworked piece at Proenza Schouler), what we didn't expect to find was a flurry of fur flourishes that decorated everything from detachable collars at Jason Wu to cross-body stoles at Diane von Furstenberg.
And instead of getting into everything that makes fur one of the most divisive topics in fashion, we're jumping right to the benefits of its appearance (emphasis on appearance), like how it can introduce texture (read: dimension) to an outfit or how 'grammable a cute fur pom can be, or how it can make you feel real fancy. As such, we rounded up 17 pieces of faux fur everything. We threw in a few coats, a shearling skirt, and paneled tops, along with tiny touches of fur, like the trim of a hood, the strap of a purse, or a perky pom on top of a beanie or sneaker. Scroll through to check out (and shop) our favorites, below.
-
-
2. CARVEN SCARF
Sling it over your chest (as seen on the DVF runway) or drape it over your shoulders like a stole to give your outfit added texture. Out on an especially night? Keep it bundled around your neck.
Carven available at ssense.com | $190
-
3. PYRENEX PUFFER
Add a touch of luxe to your slick puffer (a huge outerwear trend this season) with a fur-trimmed hood.
Pyrenex available at net-a-poter.com | $650
-
4. OPENING CEREMONY SKIRT
The only mini designed to be worn in the winter.
Opening Ceremony available at theoutnet.com | $178
-
5. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS VEST
The perfect in-between layer for extra insulation.
Michael Michael Kors available at net-a-porter.com | $255
-
6. EUGENIA KIM BEANIE
The cheeriest pom we've ever seen.
Eugenia Kim available at net-a-porter.com | $245
-
7. SANAYI313 SLIDES
A slipper disguised as a velvety faux fur slide.
Sanayi313 available at net-a-porter.com | $780
-
-
9. ELIZABETH AND JAMES PURSE
Even purse straps got the fluffy treatment.
Elizabeth and James available at net-a-porter.com | $445
-
10. SAM EDELMAN SNEAKERS
A fur pom—just the thing to give your sneakers a kick of cool.
Sam Edelman available at zappos.com | $100
-
11. STELLA MCCARTNEY SWEATER
An (extremely) luxe take on the sporty half-zip pullover.
Stella McCartney available at matchesfashion.com | $1,724
-
12. ALBERTUS SWANEPOEL TRAPPER HAT
With its faux fur and ear flaps, this trapper will ensure warmth all winter long.
Albertus Swanepoel available at barneys.com | $150
-
13. TOPSHOP BOOTIES
Who needs velvet when you have the option to step into faux fur booties?
Topshop available at topshop.com | $130
-
-
15. CHARLOTTE SIMONE HAT
When luxe meets streetwear, you get a fur pom baseball cap.
Charlotte Simone available at charlottesimone.com | $70
-
16. DRIES VAN NOTEN SWEATSHIRT
Elevate your sweatshirt game with one that boasts faux fur leopard-print sleeves.
Dries Van Noten available at barneys.com | $380
-
17. TRETORN RAIN BOOTS
Non-chunky rain boots that you can wear in the snow, thanks to the faux fur lining.
Tretorn available at shopbop.com | $100