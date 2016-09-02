The 16 Pieces That Will Never Go Out of Fashion

"Does this spark joy?" That's the question author and tidying queen Marie Kondo wants us to ask ourselves when we want to declutter and purge our closets, and better our lives. No offense to the organizational guru, but when it comes to the foundation of our wardrobes, the very pieces that have made what our closets are today, there is an exception to that rule, and it's: If you're paralyzed by indecision on something that falls on this list, we beg of you, don't toss it in the donation pile.
Because obviously, a black pencil skirt isn't going to stir up the same kind of happiness as a colorful tassel-tastic caftan that reminds you of sipping pina coladas on the beach. As it shouldn't, but as boring as that black pencil is, it's one of those wear-forever staples that remain a constant in your life, despite fashion's revolving door of trends. And much like a reliable BFF, these oldies-but-goodies see you through both the good days (when you're feeling creatively inspired to 'breathe new life' into said pencil skirt) and the bad (stuck in a style rut? Meh, a shirt and a pencil skirt will do).
Basically, all we're trying to say is, do declutter for the sake of mental health and to free up precious closet real estate, but don't discard the pieces that will never, ever go out of fashion (because you'll regret it, believe us). So before you tidy up, scroll through and double-check our list first, and if you don't happen to own one or two of the pieces, buy them now so you can wear them forever.
-
1. TOTEME SHIRT
The white button-down will forever be the hardest-working piece in your closet. Suit up with menswear-inspired separates for the office, dress it down, half-tucking it into skinnies on the weekend, or fully tucking it into an evening skirt for a fancy affair. We especially addore the stitching along the cuffs and collar for a little something special.
Toteme available at toteme-nyc.com | $300
-
2. MELISSA JOY MANNING EARRINGS
For an unfussy earring situation, studs are, obviously, a go-to. But you can always count on a pair of delicate 14k gold hoops to fill that negative space.
Melissa Joy Manning available at net-a-porter.com | $165
-
3. STELLA MCCARTNEY COAT
A versatile clean-cut wool-blend coat that has the tailoring of menswear, but fitted to mold to a women's is, without a doubt, a cold-weather fashion fixture.
Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com | $1,690
-
4. ZARA TROUSERS
Create a fluid, languid line with relaxed silk shirt tucked in (Victoria Beckham would approve).
Zara available at zara.com | $50
-
5. LOEWE BAG
A classic shape in a classic color (that just so happens to be completely on-trend for fall).
Loewe available at matchesfashion.com | $2,340
-
6. A.P.C. TRENCH COAT
The chicest solution to looking put-together during a torrential downpour.
A.P.C. available at matchesfashion.com | $626
-
7. CHURCH'S LOAFERS
The loafer gets an update every season, with metallic coats, cool embellishments, embroidered fabrics, and backless silhouettes, but the original—a patent black penny—will continue to remain a tried-and-true staple.
Church's available at barneys.com | $500
-
8. UNIQLO SWEATER
Out of all the knits in the world, you'll get the most mileage out of a classic cashmere V-neck sweater in a soft shade of gray.
Uniqlo available at uniqlo.com | $80
-
9. VINCE SLIP DRESS
The slip dress had a major '90s moment (in no small part to Kate Moss), but it's returned to prove its immense staying power. Layer it over a button-down shirt, a sweater, a turtleneck, or tee; or under a sweater to fake separates or a see-through dress—the possibilities are infinite.
Vince available at matchesfashion.com | $331
-
10. JENNI KAYNE
A black blazer. Enough said.
Jenni Kayne available at modaoperandi.com | $595
-
-
12. TOTEME Pencil Skirt
OK, so we know we said a black pencil skirt is boring, but this one, while simple, is anything but, with its thigh-high slit and ribbed knit waistband.
Toteme available at toteme-nyc.com | $280
-
13. THEORY Tie-Neck Blouse
An elegant, more feminine alternative to a white button-down shirt.
Theory available at theory.com | $325
-
14. ARITZIA Turtleneck
A solid base layer (wear it under a button-down shirt, a sleeveless dress, or a silky cami) that you can wear solo (with jeans for a "Steve Jobs" look or with a classic pencil).
Aritzia available at aritzia.com | $85
-
15. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Shirtdress
A crisp white shirtdress is just as much a classic as its abbreviated counterpart.
Michael Michael Kors available at net-a-porter.com | $165
-