10 Sweaters That'll Make You Forget About Summer

Call it autumn, sweater weather, or just plain chilly, this time of year complicates getting dressed. On one hand, there’s no denying summer’s over—the days are shorter, the winds snappier, the temperatures lower—but it’s also not quite full on coat season yet. You and your clothes are stuck in this weird limbo with precious few outfit shortcuts: while it’s too cold to simply throw on a T-shirt and jeans, you can’t hide everything under statement shearling either.
The 10 pullover knits below are here to see you through. Snuggly, warm, and so, so easy to pull off, these babies will effortlessly give all the bottoms (and, for a skirt-like effect, dresses) in your closet a lift when you’re feeling too lazy to get creative with layering. Moreover, the formula doesn’t get any more complicated when snow season hits; all you need to do is add in tights and outerwear as needed. Ready to stock up? Keep scrolling.
1. TORY BURCH
Equal parts sporty and sophisicated, a great way to elevate leggings as pants.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $275
4. LACOSTE
Stripes on stripes are always a winning combination.
Lacoste available at lacoste.com | $155
5. WILFRED FREE
Brunch style Nirvana: this plus faded Levi’s and black loafers.
Aritzia available at aritzia.com | $110
6. MADEWELL
Boxy and slightly cropped, this one’s just the right fit for all your high-rise jeans.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $98
8. TOPSHOP
Balance all those contrasting colors and textures with a simple black pant—a streamlined stirrup style feels especially of-the-moment—and oversized silver earrings.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $90
9. ISABEL MARANT ETOILE
Color blocking gets an fall-ready spin in charcoal and warm spice tones.
Isabel Marant Etoile available at matchesfashion.com | $355
10. MISS SELFRIDGE
A beyond cozy way to top off your work trousers.
Miss Selfridge available at missselfridge.com | $61