Round Out Your Fall Wardrobe with These 7 Celebrity-Approved Coats 

Fall is the most wonderful time of the year for fashion, really—layering makes your outfit possibilities endless. The right outer layer can make an entire ensemble, as demoed by Ciara (above) whose camel overcoat elevated a classic white button-down and jeans. Clearly, it's worth investing in a stellar topper.
We turned to celebrity street style to round up fall's biggest coat trends. Whether you're hunting for something timeless or looking to make a bold statement, refresh your fall wardrobe by shopping our coat guide, ahead.
1. The Robe Coat
This outerwear style is the perfect mix of luxe and cozy—throw it over anything and it gives your look instant polish. Plus, a waist-tie gives a flattering silhouette and looks pretty over dresses and skirts. Here, model Lily Aldridge wore a black robe coat on her way to a flight.
2ndDay, $535, coggles.com.
Oasis, $170; oasis.andotherbrands.com.
French Connection, $228; frenchconnection.com.
5. The Big Fur Coat
Battle the elements in the most fun way possible by picking a chunky, fuzzy coat. Take it a step further in crazy prints and colors, like Alexa Chung's color-blocked version.
River Island, $190; riverisland.com.
Yves Salomon, $451; farfetch.com.
Tibi, $675; tibi.com.
9. The Overcoat
Sleek and sophisticated is what you'll look like in this style. Leave it open to show off your outfit (weather permitting) and push up the sleeves like Ciara did with her camel coat to look effortlessly chic.
Zara, $129; zara.com.
Theory, $755; net-a-porter.com.
Boohoo, $20; boohoo.com.
13. The Cape
Add drama to your fall ensemble in this voluminous outerwear style. You'll have fun sauntering about in it and will surely turn heads, just like model Jessica Hart in her draped cape.
H&M, $35; hm.com.
Matthew Williamson, $458; yoox.com.
Topshop, $160; topshop.com.
17. The Cocoon Coat
Cocoon coats are excellent for layering, as demonstrated by Sarah Hyland. The collarless shape complements fall's trending high-neck tops, bow tie blouses, or perhaps a statement scarf.
Mango, $60; mango.com.
Rag & Bone, $795; matchesfashion.com.
Christian Wijnants, $895; stevenalan.com.
21. The Colorful Coat
Go bold this season in a bright attention-grabbing color. Gigi Hadid upgraded her simple blue jeans ensemble with a long violet coat.
J.Crew, $365; jcrew.com.
Ted Baker, $449; tedbaker.com.
McQ Alexander McQueen, $1,385; net-a-porter.com.
25. The Puffer Coat
This style is for the ladies who favor utility first. A down coat with fur lining got Olivia Palermo's stamp of approval when she stepped out in one amidst snowfall.
Tommy Hilfiger, $165; tommy.com.
Duvetica, $847; mytheresa.com.
Armani Jeans Down Jacket, $420; armani.com.