Round Out Your Fall Wardrobe with These 7 Celebrity-Approved Coats 

Fall is the most wonderful time of the year for fashion, really—layering makes your outfit possibilities endless. The right outer layer can make an entire ensemble, as demoed by Ciara (above) whose camel overcoat elevated a classic white button-down and jeans. Clearly, it's worth investing in a stellar topper.

We turned to celebrity street style to round up fall's biggest coat trends. Whether you're hunting for something timeless or looking to make a bold statement, refresh your fall wardrobe by shopping our coat guide, ahead.

PHOTOS: 7 Celeb-Approved Coats Every Fall Wardrobe Needs