Shop 6 of the Biggest Handbag Trends for Fall

A new handbag can make you feel like a new person. As far as investment pieces go, they rank high on the list of "worth it" big purchases because you use them every day, they last forever, and they can work wonders for an otherwise plain outfit.
The fall/winter 2015 runways introduced a wide range of styles to try, from classic, like the tried and true bucket bag, to quirky, like ultra mini bags. There's a trend for every style personality: fringe lined carriers and saddle bags for shoppers with boho leanings, structured bags with tophandles for prim and proper ladies, and snakeskin totes for those seeking an accent with a bite.
Find your match by shopping the hottest fall handbag trends at every pricepoint, ahead.
1. Saddle Bag
The saddle bag has won us over as this fall's It Bag. The sophisticated semi-rounded shape and hands-free crossbody strap make the style a favorite that will last for seasons to come.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Altuzarra, Coach, Tory Burch
Marc by Marc Jacobs, $276; bloomingdales.com.
Ann Taylor, $118; antaylor.com.
Samuji, $700; thedreslyn.com.
5. Snakeskin
Add some bite to your ensemble with a snakeskin carrier, a style that dominated the fall 2015 runways in every shape and size. The print makes even the most basic LBD look more bold.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Miu Miu, Lanvin, Marni
Vince Camuto, $178; amazon.com.
Botkier Tote, $298; bloomingdales.com.
Class Roberto Cavalli, $415; forzieri.com.
9. Tophandle
Boxy bags with tophandles were a favorite among designers for fall. The design says "business" and evokes a ladylike charm, especially since it doesn't mess with your posture like a tote you sling over one shoulder can.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Giambattista Valli
Time's Arrow, $595; bloomingdales.com.
-
Alfie Douglas, $240; avenue32.com.
Dune London, $89; dunelondon.com.
13. Bucket Bag
The bucket bag remained a popular style throughout fall collections after reigning over runways over the last few seasons. If you haven't gotten one of your own yet, now is the time to invest in the roomy yet polished accessory.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Kenzo, Tanya Taylor, Ralph Lauren
Mansur Gavriel, $695; barneys.com.
Madewell, $198; madewell.com.
Loeffler Randall, $350; saksfifthavenue.com.
17. Fringe
The '70s resurgence is still going strong this season. Channel some free-spirited style from the era with a playful fringe handbag.
Runway Inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Sass & Bide, Ralph Lauren, Burberry Prorsum
Rebecca Minkoff, $345; neimanmarcus.com.
Jerome Dreyfuss, $715; net-a-porter.com.
Express, $70; express.com.
21. Mini Bag
Part ways with your gigantic work tote and try fall's new mini handbags. It's not totally impractical, just big enough to hold the essentials (cellphone, credit card, keys) all while looking incredibly chic.
Runway inspiration (clockwise, from bottom left): Marc by Marc Jacobs, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tommy Hilfiger
Sophie Hulme, $295; nordstrom.com.
See by Chloe, $395; shopbop.com.
ASOS, $40; asos.com.