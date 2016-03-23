9 Easy Spring Fashion Updates to Make Now

We're in the mood for spring. The mild season gives way to longer days, blooming buds, and chirping birds, but it also allows us to totally overhaul our wardrobes. Now, if that sounds too daunting (we get it, you're busy!), we've narrowed down the nine pieces that will have you feeling spring-ready in a flash. Think: long flowing slip dresses, lace-up woven heels, and sculptural jewels, to name a few. Even if you scoop up just one of these pieces, it'll be enough to make you look and feel fresh. Ahead, nine easy spring fashion updates to make now.
-
1. A Long, Flowing Slip Dress
In silky silver, this minimal slip dress has day-to-night appeal.
Nili Lotan, $550; nililotan.com
-
2. Woven Heels
Made from canvas and jute, these lace-up woven heels are a high-fashion take on the classic espadrille.
Altuzarra, $795; theline.com
-
3. Crop Flares
With a cropped frayed hem, these relaxed jeans will look good with both heels and flat sandals.
3x1, $235; 3x1.us
-
4. An Off-the-Shoulder Top
Off-the-shoulder tops are the modest way to show skin, and we like the idea of one that boasts color and a playful print.
Topshop, $45; topshop.com
-
5. Belted Culottes
These silky culottes with a waist-defining belt will be your go-to when the temperatures rise. They may feel like pajamas, but they project utter polish.
Tibi, $595; tibi.com
-
6. Sculptural Earrings
These brass earrings may be simple in theory, but their bold oversize shape makes a major statement.
Trademark, $148; trade-mark.com
-
7. Sunny Slides
For spring, Mansur Gavriel introduced footwear, and we are coveting just about every style. These sunny yellow slides, however, take the cake with a midsize block heel that makes it easy to walk long city blocks.
Mansur Gavriel, $425; openingceremony.com
-
8. A Sophisticated Shirtdress
This easy-to-wear shirtdress is so versatile, you can wear it at the office and during weekend brunch.
Theory, $395; theory.com
-
9. A Classic Trench
Lightweight, breathable, and totally timeless, the trench coat is the one jacket you should invest in this spring. Opt for a khaki color and double-breasted style for a classic touch.
Zara, $129; zara.com