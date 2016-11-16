The Chicest Holiday Fashion Pairing That We Didn't Think to Try

We all know the blazer. It's a versatile workwear essential, it's one-half of a suit, and it's the one article of clothing that has the power to deliver instant polish to an outfit as casual as a white tee and jeans. But it wasn't until Natalie Portman's red carpet look at the premiere of Jackie that we were able to see it in an entirely new light: as eveningwear. The star channeled the former First Lady's poise and sophistication in an ecru silk blazer that brought structure to an airy, almost ethereal white embroidered gown, both by Dior.

And just like that, we have our holiday party outfits planned for the season. Aside from exuding elegance, the pairing is also the chicest solution we've come across for covering up during freezing venues (made even colder, thanks to winter) without having to resort to that pashmina you bought a decade ago. And since we're being literal in our real-life translation of Portman's blazer-gown pairing, we're also sticking with her strict one-shade color palette. It's just chicer that way (it's why we've done countless monochromatic dressing lessons, which you can read here, here, here, and here).

So for your next big fête, consider a blazer with a gown in the same shade—and you're in luck because we shopped out four for you: one in navy, blush, ivory, and classic black, below.