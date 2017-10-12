7 Beyond Perfect Denim Jackets You Need for Fall

Transitioning from hot summer days to cooler fall weather may leave you seasonally confused in the fashion department. As we piece together a transitional wardrobe and try to make our warm-weather purchases work well into the next season, we find ourselves mulling over what to wear every morning as we scan our closets.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: 10 Fall Staples to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch

Here's one thing we can tell you: A great denim jacket is the answer to fall's ever-confusing weather. Hot tip: Opt for an oversize fit that will allow you to layer with hoodies and chunky sweaters, keeping you comfortable as the temps continue to drop. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites that will have you set to step out your door all fall long!