6 Colorful Velvet Pieces That Are Unlike Anything from Your Childhood

We all have some childhood memory of velvet clothing—a collared black velvet dress worn during a piano recital or a deep forest green one during the holidays (styled with darling Mary Janes, jingle bell earrings, and a reindeer headband, of course). But when the nostalgic fabric gets colored over in unexpected poppy reds, cheery yellows, and icy pastels, as we saw all over the fall 2016 runways, including Celine, Valentino, Dries Van Noten, Kenzo, Vetements (and so, so many others), then it suddenly feels like a brand-new, must-have idea. Elegant, with a hit of rockstar swagger.
With grown-up cuts, like a pretty pleated midi skirt or a sweeping wide-leg pant, velvet 2.0 feels delightfully chic, yet familiar in a comfortable, '90s-throwback way. Factor in its subtle sheen, and any outfit of yours will get an immediate boost in dimension and glamour. Give plush pants workwear polish with a straitlaced button-down (see how it's done, above) or add '70s flair to a velvet blazer with a tie-neck blouse and denim flares. Scroll through to scoop up six of our favorite colorful velvet pieces out now.
-
1. GANNI Jacket
Quilted diamonds get a luxe upgrade with velvet in icy blue.
Ganni available at mytheresa.com | $409
-
2. TOPSHOP Skirt
Anchor the shine from this pretty pleated skirt with a chunky knit.
Topshop available at topshop.com | $100
-
3. ISABEL MARANT ETOILE TOP
Sometimes more is more. Tuck this cherry red velvet top into a metallic skirt for a very festive pairing.
Isabel Marant Etoile available at matchesfashion.com | $355
-
-
-
6. TANYA TAYLOR Dress
Toughen up this colorful bouquet-printed number with leather OTK boots and a moto jacket.
Tanya Taylor available at modaoperandi.com | $625