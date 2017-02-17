7 Cheerful Items We're Buying to Bring On Spring

Coach undoubtedly killed it with their winter selections. Our editors could not get enough of the label's winter boots and coats. For spring, the brand also got it so right—and we can't wait to shop with abandon!

From this season's offerings, we love the floral accents they've incorporated on sturdy leather bags. Also, anything of theirs that's pink has us seeing hearts after that long, dreary winter. And then, there's the brand's trendy apparel, like this silk, floral bomber ($595; coach.com) and this western-inspired dress for spring ($1,250; coach.com).

With warm weather on its way in, we're on the hunt for feminine, cheerful pieces to brighten up our formerly heavy winter wardrobes. The 7 items listed below are at the very top of our shopping list this season.

Keep scrolling to see if anything strikes your fancy for spring.