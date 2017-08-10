Shop Our Favorite Feline Trend This Fall

This fall, it's all about those fabulous feline motifs! We know animal prints can be very frightening, but we've found some great ways to blend those tough patterns into your everyday wardrobe. Style your favorite leopard print with bright solid knits for a perfect pairing. Or add statement cheetah accessories to a minimalist outfit for a new kind of wow factor.

Shop our favorite cat inspired prints below and from our September issue!

For more stories like this, pick up InStyle’s September issue on newsstands and available for digital download Aug. 11.