13 Cashmere Pieces That Will Keep You Warm and Cozy All Season Long

It's been a long, cold winter. To help you get it through in style, we've tracked down the best black tights, the chicest winter boots, fabulous heavy-duty winter coats, and more. But if you're looking to fight off frostbite, cashmere is really your best bet. The fabric, a wool-like fiber, insulates heat with minimal bulk. What does that mean exactly? Well, a fine cashmere sweater will do the work of a double-knit chunky style. Whether you choose to buy a pair of gloves or a dress, you'll be thankful you made the investment.
-
1. WAFFLE KNIT SWEATER
Everlane | $155
-
2. WIDE LEG TROUSER
Rag & Bone | $495
-
3. SLIPPERS
Minnie Rose | $158
-
4. HAT
H&M | $35
-
5. BRETON-STRIPE SWEATER
Kule | $298
-
6. TRAVEL SET
Le Kasha | $1,163
-
7. DRESS
Polo by Ralph Lauren | $250 (originally $798)
-
8. SCARF
Vince | $177 (originally $295)
-
9. COAT
Joseph | $1,295
-
10. CARDIGAN
J. Crew | $248
-
11. GLOVES
Halogen | $25 (originally $49)
-
12. TURTLENECK SWEATER
Uniqlo | $40 (originally $80)
-
13. SOCKS
Pepper & Mayne | $70