The 9 Pieces to Buy from Carine Roitfeld's Affordable Uniqlo Collection

Ah, the "French girl look," an aesthetic so elusive that we've dedicated countless stories on decrypting that certain je ne sais quoi. Has it become a somewhat unhealthy obsession? Perhaps. But what we've learned about the French girl is that she's complex. She has multiple sides and personalities. She can embody seaside glamour while holiday-ing along the French Riviera in a sweet LWD with a wicker basket as her purse, Jane Birken-style. Or, she can exude an IDGAF attitude, complete with mussed-up two (or three or four)-day-old bedhead, perfectly imperfect kohl-rimmed eyes, and an outfit that's at once both fiercely glam and severely sophisticated. That's Carine Roitfeld.

And for as little as $10, you can be somewhat closer to dressing like the bad gal of French fashion. In the icon's latest collaboration with Uniqlo, which is out now (!), she has designed 43 pieces that reflect her style, including this amazing faux fur leopard print coat (a hit at the Carine Roitfeld x Uniqlo launch party btw), masculine double-breasted coats, slick moto jackets, slightly shredded camo knits, and sexy high-slit pencil skirts. Oh, and the tights—so good. We plucked our nine favorites from the collab, which you can shop below, or head to uniqlo.com to see the entire line-up. Better yet, from now until Nov. 3, you can get $30 off your order of $200 with the code THANKS at checkout. You = French icon status, just a few clicks away.