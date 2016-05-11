7 Fresh, New Takes on the Bomber Jacket for Spring

We totally get why the bomber jacket has become an outerwear staple for every cool girl. Not only has the the style been spotted on the runways, but it's dominated the street style scene from New York to Paris. Lighter in weight and more playful than a leather moto jacket, the bomber is the perfect option to throw over any outfit for a neat dose of edge. Shop fashion's current obsession with this new batch of bomber jackets, below.
1. FLORAL REMIX
Coach | $695
2. PATCHES AND BADGES
Topshop | $110
3. VARSITY BLUES
Tory Sport | $295
4. SUMMER WHITE
& Other Stories | $145
5. INTERESTING DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim | $750
6. PLAYFUL PRINTS
Zara | $100
7. DUAL FABRICS
Paul Smith | $650