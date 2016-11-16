The 8 Black Leggings That Will Make You Break Up with Pants

When a report by Slice Intelligence landed in our inbox, detailing that in the past year, women have ordered more leggings online than jeans (up 40 percent compared with last year, while denim only increased by three), we went through something that felt like the five stages of grief before eventually coming to terms with it. We mean, who can argue with comfort?

Leggings are stretchy, they encourage movement and mobility (not to mention, create the illusion of being super active), and ankle-length versions are, essentially, black opaque footless tights. They're America's sartorial sweetheart. And they already have a celebrity advocate: Gigi Hadid, who's worn them unabashedly out in the open or layered under oversized sweaters year-round. Now it's your turn. We shopped the best back leggings at every price point. Some have stirrups, others are infused with high-performance heat-tech fibers, and all will have you consider breaking up with pants (at least for the time being).