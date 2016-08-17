The Buzziest Fashion Trend to Try This Fall (Literally)

Out of all the animals in the kingdom, the most unexpected, least likely one to dominate fall fashion isn't even really classified as an animal—it's an insect (though, it is the buzziest one around). The bumble bee has come out on top, spreading its wings and decorating everything from striped button-down shirts to Gucci's famous Princetown jacquard loafer slippers. And we understand the allure. Even though Julie Andrews once listed a bee's sting as one of her non-favorite things in The Sound of Music, the winged black-and-yellow, honey-making creature symbolizes community, brightness, and personal power. It's even kind of cute—from a distance.
And there are multiple ways to channel that brightness and power, too. Play up the bee motif with a bold print on a pair of pants or do it subtly with a teeny-tiny pendant. Either way, we're pretty sure that the bee will stick throughout the season. To help you avoid bumbling your way through the trend, we rounded up a hive of nine chic pieces that are, quite simply, the bee's knees (sorry, we couldn't help it).
-
-
2. Jennifer Behr bee gold-tone hair tie
Give your strands next-level treatment with this sweet hair tie (plus it makes for excellent arm candy when you want to let your hair down).
Jennifer Behr available at net-a-porter.com | $130
-
-
4. Yvonne Leon bee earring
Unlike a yellow jacket, this pearl, diamond, and onyx bee ear jacket is perfectly pretty-slash-harmless (though maybe not for your wallet).
Yvonne Leon available at farfetch.com | $2,804
-
5. Kate Spade queen bee delicate triple strand necklace
You're the queen bee, so make a serious statement with these three dainty strands (we love that it takes the guesswork out of layering necklaces).
Kate Spade available at katespade.com | $51
-
6. For Restless Sleepers velvet-trimmed printed silk trousers
These luxe pajama pants really are the bee's knees.
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers available at mytheresa.com | $581
-
7. Sydney Evan bumble bee stud earrings
Sting your lobes with a pair of diamond bumble bee studs.
Sydney Evan available at millojewelry.com | $860
-
8. Shipton and Heneage bee motif embroidered velvet slipper
Step into these velvety loafer slippers to give your look a menswear-inspired touch.
Shipton and Heneage available at shipton.com | $281
-