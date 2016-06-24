The 6 Pieces You Should Buy from Banana Republic This Week

Who doesn't know Banana Republic? The brand hardly needs an introduction. It's been a household name ever since we can remember. And while we love the mass retailer for its polished workwear separates (button-down shirts! tailored pants! blazers!), it also boasts an impressive inventory of trend-driven pieces, like sweet (and sexy) lace-trimmed camis, '70s-inspired button-front minis, flouncy printed tops, and sweeping chambray wide-leg pants. Basically, we want everything. Realistically though, that's not possible. To point you in the right direction, here are the 6 pieces that you should shop this week—unless we get to them first.
1. Windowpane Merino Wool Vee Sweater
A work-appropriate sweater with a playful print to break up neutrals.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $70
2. Chambray Belted Wide-Leg Pant
Pair these wide-leg chambray pants with heels to elongate your legs.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $65
3. Print Cross-Neck Top
We can't get enough of tops with interesting necklines, and this one is no exception. Guaranteed to be super flattering and perfect for those hotter summer days.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $78
4. Button-Front Canvas Skirt
Embrace the '70s with this cute button-front A-line skirt.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $75
5. Strappy Lace-Trim Top
This sweet, yet sexy lace camisole is perfect with a blazer and pants during the day, and with jeans for a night out.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $68
6. Pinstripe Flutter-Sleeve Dress
A great twist on a classic pin stripe. We especially adore the flutter sleeves.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.gap.com | $98