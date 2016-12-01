Why H&M's Latest Design Collection Is Selling Out Fast—Really Fast

At 89 years old, celebrated American artist Alex Katz is, amazingly, still hard at work. After decades of painting his signature figurative landscapes and portraits, distinguishable by their flat shapes and precise lines, he's expanding his portfolio (and bringing it to a new target audience—the millenials—while he's at it) with the launch of a design collaboration with Swedish fast fashion e-tailer H&M (the brand's second Fashion Loves Art collection) timed to this year's Art Basel in Miami.

The limited-edition line-up features in-demand silhouettes, like slip dresses, crop tops, and easy tees, dramatically printed with Katz's portraits of his muses, including "Orange Hat" (1990), "Black Hat" (2012), and "Elise" (2013). And the collection is really, really good.

There's more. The pieces are made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials, like Tencel and organic cotton. Wait, and there's more. Everything's available starting today. Take home Katz's artworks (for a fraction of the price of an original, we might add) before they sell out.